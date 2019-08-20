BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Turkish Air Force allegedly deployed some of their warplanes to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a series of gains near the city of Khan Sheikhoun.

According to the aviation publication Avia.Pro, two Russian Su-35 jets intercepted the Turkish warplanes and forced them to leave Syria’s airspace.

“Any details on this subject were not disclosed; however, according to unconfirmed reports, the Turkish fighters were forced to leave Syrian airspace after covering a distance of 30-40 kilometers, which obviously indicates either the receipt of a warning from the airborne forces, or the discovery of Russian combat aircraft on radars,” Avia.Pro reported.

“The Su-35 fighters escorted and guarded the Syrian Air Force when they were attacking  Khan Sheikhoun after threats from Turkey,” Avia.Pro reported, citing a Telegram military channel.

While these claims are not confirmed, the Turkish military did send two large convoys to the northern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun after their allied militant forces lost a great deal of ground to the Syrian Arab Army around the city.

It is worth noting that both the Syrian and Turkish air defenses have downed each others warplanes during the Syrian conflict, with the latest incident in 2017.

6
Discuss

3 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
F*ckoffJohnJ DHumanFairsFair Recent comment authors
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
Somehow I think Russian pilots would be superior to the Turkish ones…..

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2019-08-20 08:28
F*ckoff
Guest
F*ckoff
Russian pilots have been space pioneers for over 50 years; on the other hand, the Turks would like to visit Ur-a**s. No offense.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2019-08-20 10:05
Human
Guest
Human
They should demonstrate by shooting GENOCIDALS ASSASSINS down

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2019-08-20 08:36
J D
Guest
J D
Why to make things worse? No I think they know what they are doing. This is way smarter than shooting their jets down because what will they have to gain from such a move at this time. Choosing battles and such

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2019-08-20 08:46
John
Guest
John
HAHAHA Don’t be a sore loser you Armenian c**t. Im just sorry we dudnt kill all of you

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2019-08-20 10:01
F*ckoff
Guest
F*ckoff
Again, ErDOGan proves how much of lying, back-stabbing Turk dirtbag he is and if they continue on this path, the Turk’s ignominious reputation will never cease to abate. “Never trust a Turk” will just gain more validity.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2019-08-20 10:03