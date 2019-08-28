BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force carried out a powerful attack over the southwestern region of Syria last Saturday night.

This attack resulted in the destruction of an alleged Hezbollah compound that was located in the Aqraba region of the Damascus Governorate.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source, at least five Hezbollah military personnel were killed as a result of this Israeli attack.

While Israel managed to hit one of its main targets, a Russian publication reported that the Israeli Air Force was forced out of Syrian airspace as it was preparing for a second wave of strikes.

According to the Russian publication Tsargrad.TV, a Russian Su-35 jet took off from the Hmeimim Airbase and made their way towards the Mediterranean as the Israeli Air Force was preparing a second attack.

As a result of this move by the Russian Air Force, the Israeli Air Force was unable to complete their second round of strikes, the Russian aviation website Avia.Pro added.

It is worth noting that one day before these strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since this attack on Saturday evening, tensions between Israel and Iran have been at a month-long-high, as Lebanon’s Hezbollah has vowed to avenge their losses from the Israeli strikes.

