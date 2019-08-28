BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force carried out a powerful attack over the southwestern region of Syria last Saturday night.

This attack resulted in the destruction of an alleged Hezbollah compound that was located in the Aqraba region of the Damascus Governorate.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source, at least five Hezbollah military personnel were killed as a result of this Israeli attack.

While Israel managed to hit one of its main targets, a Russian publication reported that the Israeli Air Force was forced out of Syrian airspace as it was preparing for a second wave of strikes.

According to the Russian publication Tsargrad.TV, a Russian Su-35 jet took off from the Hmeimim Airbase and made their way towards the Mediterranean as the Israeli Air Force was preparing a second attack.

As a result of this move by the Russian Air Force, the Israeli Air Force was unable to complete their second round of strikes, the Russian aviation website Avia.Pro added.

It is worth noting that one day before these strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since this attack on Saturday evening, tensions between Israel and Iran have been at a month-long-high, as Lebanon’s Hezbollah has vowed to avenge their losses from the Israeli strikes.

Jongle Wongle
The Russian Air Force should knock a few of those lousy Zionist planes out of the sky. No good reason why they should not

2019-08-28 16:44
Rhodium 10
Israel failed as all missile towars Irani bases were intercepted( by BukM2 and Pantsir)…then launched a Drone from US base in Iraq or Jordan to attack a house in Aqraba( southeast Damascus) killing 2 Hezbollah members!…thats why IAF tried to launch another airstrike but failed again because Russian SU 35 took off and were flying over mediterranean….then Israel launched 2 Cuadricopter drones guide by GPS loaded with plastic explosive from a fishing boat near the lebanon coast…

2019-08-28 17:50
Countdown set before The DoucheBag finishes sniffing his daily coke before coming and explaining how fake this news is and add that in fact Nutty-Yahoo did Putin a favor by not downing its Sukhoi planes,huh Douchy🤣🤣😂😂

2019-08-28 17:39
gzman501 .
Yes, the douche has already commented on the article about Israel possibly launching attacks from SDF areas. According to him it could have been Iran doing a FF, or maybe Turkey trying to foment animosity towards the Kurds. Anything but the truth, that Israel is a terrorist nation that flaunts international law and attacks those that oppose their goals of greater Israel. Soon he will be saying that Hezbollah attacked themselves in Lebanon to start a war with Israel using faked Israeli drones. He had one thing right in his post…if they repeat their lies enough, even they will believe…

2019-08-28 18:07
Gryz
Yeah he's been stuck on a growingly ludicrous set of propaganda points for quite some time and has lost the modicum of plausibility he might have once had ove4 the past months,his PR is mediocre and badly flawed, the man is now utterly disconnected from basic realities, has lost common sense on top of hard facts on the ground de-facto contradicting his evey claim. Goebbels sure had its impact on his evening Hasbara classes though,you are quite right ot point that out. Relentless repetition of grosse lies is indeed part of the fascist propaganda playbook.

What is really happening here?

Frankford Franklin
Good! Putin's patience with Nuttyahoo has finally run out!

