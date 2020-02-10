BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – A Russian Su-35 aircraft intercepted a Turkish F-16 jet over northern Syria a few days ago, the Chinese publication SOHU reported this week.
According to the publication, the Turkish aircraft was either trying to escort its ground forces through northern Syria or they were possibly going to strike the Syrian Arab Army SAA) troops that were advancing through the Idlib and Aleppo countrysides.
The SOHO article said the Turkish aircraft “tried to cross the Syrian border with their F-16″ before they were intercepted by the Russian Su-35 near the Aleppo Governorate.
The author alleged that the Russian Air Force immediately deployed an Su-35 from the Hmeimim Airbase during the brief incident.
“The Russian Su-35S actually blocked the entry of Turkish F-16s into Syrian airspace, not letting them cross the air border. Turkish pilots were eventually forced to retire,” they added.
It should be noted that neither the Russian nor Turkish defense ministries have discussed these alleged reports.
