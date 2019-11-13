BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force allegedly intercepted an Israeli warplane as it was carrying out an attack on the Syrian capital city of Damascus on Tuesday morning, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported.

“Israel’s night strike on the Syrian capital did not go unpunished by Russia. This was evident in information disseminated by the Sentry Syria community, which reports that Russian fighter aircraft took off from the Khmeimim (Hmeimim) Airbase at 5:26 A.M. (Moscow Time), which was a few minutes before Israel struck Damascus,” the publication reported.

“Given this fact, experts believe that Russia possessed information about the movements of the Israeli Air Force and about upcoming airstrikes on the territory of Syria, while it remains unknown whether Tel Aviv warned the Russian military about the operation,” they continued.

The publication said the Russian Air Force intercepted the Israeli warplane using their Su-35 jet.

This report contrasts the claims by the Syrian military, as they said that the Israeli aircraft did not enter Syrian airspace when they launched their missiles on western Damascus.

The Syrian military said the Israeli missiles were launched from the Upper Galilee region near the southern border of Lebanon.

Neither Russia nor Israel have commented on these claims in the past.

