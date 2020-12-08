BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Russian National Defense Monitoring Center announced that a Russian Su-30 fighter intercepted an American and French reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea on Monday, and escorted them away from the Russian border.

According to the center, on December 7, Russian radars detected air targets approaching the borders of the Russian state over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

The center said: “To identify air targets and prevent violations of the state’s borders, a “Sukhoi-30 fighter belonging to the air defense of the Air Force and Joint Air Defense took off for the Southern Military District, and the Russian fighter crew identified the air targets as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the RS-type. 135 and KS-135 fuel supply aircraft of the US Air Force and a C-160 G reconnaissance aircraft of the French Air Force.”

No further details were released by the Russian National Defense Monitoring Center.

The US and French air forces have not commented on this latest interception.