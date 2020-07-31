BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that its Su-27 fighter aircraft intercepted an American spy plane over the Black Sea waters.

They said that the American plane moved away from the Russian border, as soon as Su-27 approached the aircraft.

“On July 31, a U.S. aircraft approached Russia’s airspace and was discovered over neutral waters in the Black Sea, and a Su-27 fighter jet immediately set off to intercept it,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

“The Russian fighter approached the air target at a safe distance, and identified it as the U.S. Navy’s electronic surveillance plane, the EP-3E,” they added.

The Russian Air Force’s interception of the U.S. aircraft on Friday marked the second time in the last 24 hours that they have intercepted an American spy plane in the Black Sea waters.

Furthermore, this is the third time this week that the Russian Air Force has intercepted a U.S. aircraft in the Black Sea region.

