Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled again to overtake US stealth planes over the Black Sea, forcing them to turn away from the Russian border, the national centre for the defence control said Monday.

“On August 10, 2020, Russian air control systems discovered two airborne targets in neutral airspace over the Black Sea approaching the Russian border. To overtake the targets, Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled,” the centre said in a statement, as reported by Sputnik.

According to the defence centre, the two planes were a Boeing RC-135 and a Boeing P-8A Poseidon.

The Russian Air Force has not intercepted U.S. aircraft over the Black Sea at least twice in the last four days.