Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercepted and escorted a Belgian F-16 jet away from the Russian border over the Baltic Sea after the aircraft was spotted during scheduled flights in the area, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Saturday.
“On April 24, 2020, during the scheduled flights of the Baltic Fleet naval aviation crews over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, an airborne target flying towards the Russian state border was detected using airspace control of the Baltic Fleet,” the statement said.
The Western Military District added that the two Sukhoi Su-27 jets, which took flight to engage and escort the aircraft before it crossed the state border, identified the F-16 fighter jet as belonging to the Belgian Air Force by the numerical identifiers on the aircraft exterior.
“The flights of the Russian aircraft were carried out in strict accordance with international law on the rules of airspace use,” the statement added.
Encounters between Russian and NATO airсraft have intensified recently, with up to 20 jets belonging to the bloc approaching the country’s borders every week.
Russian air defence forces regularly monitor, target, and track hundreds of NATO aircraft operating close to the border, and occasionally scramble fighter jets to escort foreign military aircraft away from Russian airspace.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.