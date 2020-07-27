BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A Russian Su-27 fighter jet flew Monday to intercept a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over international waters in the Black Sea.
The statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that the Russian Air Defense Forces had detected an aircraft approaching the Russian border on July 27, prompting them to deploy their aircraft.
“The Su-27 Air Force fighter in the southern military region flew to intercept the flying target. The fighter crew approached the target at a safe distance to identify it, and it turned out to be an American Poseidon reconnaissance plane,” the statement said.
The fighter returned to its base after the reconnaissance plane moved away from the Russian border.
A few days ago, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video of a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft that appeared, on July 23, over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, as the plane was approaching the Russian border, so the Russian army began to monitor it.
The footage showed how the Russian fighter crew approached from a safe distance the American plane, and identified it as a P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, the same as the one intercepted today.
Sources: Sputnik, Russian Ministry of Defense
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.