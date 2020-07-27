BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A Russian Su-27 fighter jet flew Monday to intercept a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over international waters in the Black Sea.

The statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that the Russian Air Defense Forces had detected an aircraft approaching the Russian border on July 27, prompting them to deploy their aircraft.

“The Su-27 Air Force fighter in the southern military region flew to intercept the flying target. The fighter crew approached the target at a safe distance to identify it, and it turned out to be an American Poseidon reconnaissance plane,” the statement said.

The fighter returned to its base after the reconnaissance plane moved away from the Russian border.

A few days ago, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video of a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft that appeared, on July 23, over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, as the plane was approaching the Russian border, so the Russian army began to monitor it.

The footage showed how the Russian fighter crew approached from a safe distance the American plane, and identified it as a P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, the same as the one intercepted today.

Sources: Sputnik, Russian Ministry of Defense

