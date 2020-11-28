BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – On Saturday, the operations room of the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a Russian Su-27 “intercepted an American reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea.”

According to the data of the defense operations room, the Russian air monitoring means revealed an air target approaching the Russian border over the international waters of the Black Sea.

The statement reads: “A Sukhoi-27 aircraft belonging to the air defense forces took off in order to identify the air target and prevent penetration of the Russian borders .. The Russian flight crew was able to identify the air target as an RS-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft. The US Air Force, and after that, it escorted it over the Black Sea.”

The statement confirmed that the Russian plane returned safely to its base after the American plane changed course and moved away, and that it was prevented from being allowed to penetrate the Russian borders.