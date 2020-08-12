BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A Russian fighter jet scrambled after two U.S. military aircraft approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, so that no violation of the state border was allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.
“Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Black Sea. To identify and classify targets, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled,” the statement says.
The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as the U.S. Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the U.S. Navy R-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, the NDCC said.
“After the U.S. Air Force and Navy planes turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home base … The U.S. aircraft were not allowed to violate the Russian state border,” they continued.
The flight of the Russian fighter took place strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.
The last encounter between Russian fighters and U.S. aircraft took place on August 10th, when a Russian Su-27 was scrambled to intercept American reconnaissance aircraft. When the jet approached the air targets, it identified them as a U.S. Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.