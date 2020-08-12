BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A Russian fighter jet scrambled after two U.S. military aircraft approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, so that no violation of the state border was allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.

“Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Black Sea. To identify and classify targets, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled,” the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as the U.S. Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the U.S. Navy R-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, the NDCC said.

“After the U.S. Air Force and Navy planes turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home base … The U.S. aircraft were not allowed to violate the Russian state border,” they continued.

The flight of the Russian fighter took place strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.

The last encounter between Russian fighters and U.S. aircraft took place on August 10th, when a Russian Su-27 was scrambled to intercept American reconnaissance aircraft. When the jet approached the air targets, it identified them as a U.S. Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft.