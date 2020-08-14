The incident is the third time Russian jets have intercepted US drones and planes near the border, with three separate cases also reported last week.

The Russian military on Friday announced it had detected foreign aircraft over the Black Sea, approaching the country’s borders.

“To identify the targets, a Su-27 fighter from the air defence forces of the Southern Military District was dispatched. The crew of the Russian fighter approached the air targets to a safe distance and identified them as US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft”, the National Defence Centre said.

The flight of the Russian fighter took place in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the official statement stressed. It also noted that the US aircraft didn’t violate the border.

According to recent reports, American planes have approached the Russian border over the Black Sea at least 6 times since the beginning of the month.

Source: Sputnik