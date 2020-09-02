BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – On Tuesday, a Russian Sukhoi-27 fighter jet intercepted a German Air Force plane over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.
According to the Zvezda website, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, “On September 1, 2020, the Russian airspace monitoring methods over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea detected an air target approaching the borders of the Russian Federation.”
“The Russian fighter crew identified the air target as an R-3C Orion aircraft belonging to the German Air Force, ” the statement continued.
“After the plane turned back and was prevented from violating Russian airspace, the Russian fighter jet returned to its base safely,” the statement said.
“The Su-27 has successfully carried out its duty in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace,” it added added.
In this regard, it is noteworthy that the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and drones has witnessed an increase near the Russian border recently.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.