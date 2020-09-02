BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – On Tuesday, a Russian Sukhoi-27 fighter jet intercepted a German Air Force plane over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

According to the Zvezda website, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, “On September 1, 2020, the Russian airspace monitoring methods over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea detected an air target approaching the borders of the Russian Federation.”

“The Russian fighter crew identified the air target as an R-3C Orion aircraft belonging to the German Air Force, ” the statement continued.

“After the plane turned back and was prevented from violating Russian airspace, the Russian fighter jet returned to its base safely,” the statement said.

“The Su-27 has successfully carried out its duty in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace,” it added added.

In this regard, it is noteworthy that the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and drones has witnessed an increase near the Russian border recently.