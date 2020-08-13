BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that an Su-27 fighter jet from the Russian Armed Forces had intercepted two American reconnaissance planes near the Russian border in the Black Sea region.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said that Russian surveillance means detected two targets approaching the Russian border over the waters of the Black Sea, on Wednesday.
The Su-27 fighter belonging to the Air Defense Forces of the Russian Southern Military District took off to identify the two targets, and confirmed that they were two reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and P-8A Poseidon for the American forces.
The Russian plane returned to its base after the two American planes changed course.
The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Russian fighter did not allow the Russian border to be violated, and that its flight was carried out in accordance with all international aviation rules.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.