BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that an Su-27 fighter jet from the Russian Armed Forces had intercepted two American reconnaissance planes near the Russian border in the Black Sea region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said that Russian surveillance means detected two targets approaching the Russian border over the waters of the Black Sea, on Wednesday.

The Su-27 fighter belonging to the Air Defense Forces of the Russian Southern Military District took off to identify the two targets, and confirmed that they were two reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and P-8A Poseidon for the American forces.

The Russian plane returned to its base after the two American planes changed course.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Russian fighter did not allow the Russian border to be violated, and that its flight was carried out in accordance with all international aviation rules.