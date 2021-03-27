BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces continued their air campaign over central and eastern Syria this weekend, as they heavily targeted the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions in the vast Badiya Al-Sham region.

According to the latest reports from the Homs Governorate, the Islamic State’s activities, including their ambushes, have diminished over the last few weeks, following an influx of Russian strikes on the terrorist group’s forces.

On Saturday, the Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly carried out several airstrikes between the towns of Al-Sukhnah (Homs) and Al-Shoula (Deir Ezzor), hitting the Islamic State’s hideouts that are used to target the Syrian Armed Forces and their allies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to airstrikes in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah area, the Russian Aerospace Forces provided the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) air cover near the T-3 Pumping Station, as combing operations intensified in this desert region.

The Islamic State wreaked havoc in the Hama Governorate during the last months of 2020; however, they have since shifted their attention to the highway that links the administrative capitals of the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates.

Despite ISIS’ defeat in 2017, the terrorist group has maintained sleeper cells across Syria and Iraq to continue their terror operations in the areas that were liberated from their forces.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!