BEIURT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force has played a crucial role in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) ongoing offensive in northeastern Latakia, as their helicopters and fighter jets continue to pound the jihadist defenses in the Jabal Al-Akrad region.

On Tuesday, the Russian Air Force carried out a multitude of strikes over the northeastern region of Latakia, destroying a number of sites belonging to the jihadist rebels of Hay’t Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

As a result of these Russian strikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division was able to consolidate their gains south of the jihadist stronghold of Kabani.

According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army is on the verge of entering Kabani, adding that only a few jihadist-held sites are left to capture in the coming days.

The Syrian Arab Army launched a new offensive to capture Kabani last week, despite several failed attempts to seize this jihadist-held town in the past two months.

Kabani is a mountaintop town that is located directly west of the Al-Ghaab Plain’s northern region.

For the Syrian Army’s High Command, capturing Kabani is a top priority because it would give them the high ground over the remaining jihadist-held territories in northern Latakia.

Advertisements