BEIURT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force has played a crucial role in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) ongoing offensive in northeastern Latakia, as their helicopters and fighter jets continue to pound the jihadist defenses in the Jabal Al-Akrad region.
On Tuesday, the Russian Air Force carried out a multitude of strikes over the northeastern region of Latakia, destroying a number of sites belonging to the jihadist rebels of Hay’t Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
As a result of these Russian strikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division was able to consolidate their gains south of the jihadist stronghold of Kabani.
According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army is on the verge of entering Kabani, adding that only a few jihadist-held sites are left to capture in the coming days.
The Syrian Arab Army launched a new offensive to capture Kabani last week, despite several failed attempts to seize this jihadist-held town in the past two months.
Kabani is a mountaintop town that is located directly west of the Al-Ghaab Plain’s northern region.
For the Syrian Army’s High Command, capturing Kabani is a top priority because it would give them the high ground over the remaining jihadist-held territories in northern Latakia.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.