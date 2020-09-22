BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Two Russian Tu-160 hypersonic strategic bombers carried out on Tuesday, a flight along the Belarusian border with the Baltic NATO countries and Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday, “On September 22, 2020, within the framework of the active phase of the joint Russian-Belarusian exercise, Slavic Brothers 2020, two Russian supersonic bombers, Tu-160, carrying missiles from Inglis airport made a special flight along the southwestern, western and northwestern borders of the Republic of Belarus.

The Tu-160 is capable of carrying up to 12 missiles with a nuclear warhead. These missiles have a range of 3,500 kilometers, which means that they do not need to enter the missile defense zone to hit.

If necessary, the aircraft is also able to penetrate missile defense: a variable wing allows it to fly a range of 13,950 km and reach a speed of 2,200 km/hr. This makes the Tu-160 a particularly difficult target for anti-aircraft missiles.

The exercises, simulating joint counterterrorism measures, began on September 14 at the Britsky training ground in Belarus. The first phase of the exercises will end on the 25th of the same month.