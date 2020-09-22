BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Two Russian Tu-160 hypersonic strategic bombers carried out on Tuesday, a flight along the Belarusian border with the Baltic NATO countries and Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday, “On September 22, 2020, within the framework of the active phase of the joint Russian-Belarusian exercise, Slavic Brothers 2020, two Russian supersonic bombers, Tu-160, carrying missiles from Inglis airport made a special flight along the southwestern, western and northwestern borders of the Republic of Belarus.
The Tu-160 is capable of carrying up to 12 missiles with a nuclear warhead. These missiles have a range of 3,500 kilometers, which means that they do not need to enter the missile defense zone to hit.
If necessary, the aircraft is also able to penetrate missile defense: a variable wing allows it to fly a range of 13,950 km and reach a speed of 2,200 km/hr. This makes the Tu-160 a particularly difficult target for anti-aircraft missiles.
The exercises, simulating joint counterterrorism measures, began on September 14 at the Britsky training ground in Belarus. The first phase of the exercises will end on the 25th of the same month.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.