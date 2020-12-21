BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – A joint Russian-Syrian force arrived in the vicinity of the Syrian-Iraqi border crossing, via the Albukamal area, to conduct a special operation on Sunday against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and its sleeper cells.

A high-ranking field source revealed to Sputnik Arabic that a special Russian force, in addition to formations of the Syrian army, were heading towards the Deir Ezzor desert with the aim of carrying out a sweeping operation in the Syrian-Iraqi border area near Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal areas, after monitoring the movements of cells affiliated with ISIS.

The source confirmed that reinforcements arrived in the areas of Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor during the past few days, consisting of armored vehicles and dozens of Russian Special Forces personnel, in addition to reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army.

The field source said that these measures come as part of the search for cells affiliated with ISIS, which began operating recently on the Syrian-Iraqi border, with the aim of carrying out attacks against the Syrian Army sites, as the joint Syrian-Russian warplanes carried out several air strikes towards the Kajab and Al-Shula areas in the Deir Ezzor countryside.

In response to Sputnik’s question about preparing to start a sweeping operation on the Syrian-Iraqi border, the source said that “during the next few days, more military reinforcements will arrive in the areas of Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen, and extensive military action is scheduled to begin in the area to secure the entire Syrian-Iraqi border in easter of Deir Ezzor”.

It is noteworthy to mention that the western and southwestern regions of the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the southeastern past of the Raqqa Governorate, the Badiya Al-Sham region of Homs and eastern Hama have been used by the Islamic State to launch attacks against the Syrian Arab Army.

As a result of these ISIS attacks, the Syrian and Russian forces are launching countrywide raids against the terrorist group.