BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Russian Special Forces were recently spotted near the front-lines in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

In three photos released by the Anna News Agency on Friday, the Russian Special Forces can be seen taking up positions near the front-lines in Hama; however, no enemy forces are within sight.

These photos from the Anna News Agency were released just days after sources from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar that the Russian Special Forces had carried out at least two attacks behind enemy lines in northwestern Syria.

The Russian Special Forces had reportedly killed more than 20 militants during these ambushes, including one field commander of the Hurras Al-Deen group.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has denied that their ground troops are participating in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive; however, these suspected attacks by the special forces have targeted militant gathering points.

