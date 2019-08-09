BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Russian Special Forces were recently spotted near the front-lines in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

In three photos released by the Anna News Agency on Friday, the Russian Special Forces can be seen taking up positions near the front-lines in Hama; however, no enemy forces are within sight.

These photos from the Anna News Agency were released just days after sources from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar that the Russian Special Forces had carried out at least two attacks behind enemy lines in northwestern Syria.

The Russian Special Forces had reportedly killed more than 20 militants during these ambushes, including one field commander of the Hurras Al-Deen group.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has denied that their ground troops are participating in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive; however, these suspected attacks by the special forces have targeted militant gathering points.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Israeli-Arab ISIS fighter praises Israel, says Assad is worse: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Rhodium 10
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

With Russian forces beside Hezbollah&Iraqi PMU and IRGC on ground..Idlib would be liberate…SAA is not a reliable force( bad comanders&Officers, tactics and lack of bullet proof jackets, helmets and well armored vehicles) and need constants airstrike to rekate one small village…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-09 15:44