BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Russian Special Forces were recently spotted near the front-lines in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
In three photos released by the Anna News Agency on Friday, the Russian Special Forces can be seen taking up positions near the front-lines in Hama; however, no enemy forces are within sight.
#Syria #Russia #Turkey #Hama #Idlib #Aleppo #Latakia
Российская разведка на севере Хамы
Военнослужащий подразделений российской военной во время операций протий боевиков "умеренной оппозиции" на севере-западе сирийской провинции Хама. pic.twitter.com/I5CVuKi8te
— ANNA-News (@annanews_info) August 9, 2019
These photos from the Anna News Agency were released just days after sources from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar that the Russian Special Forces had carried out at least two attacks behind enemy lines in northwestern Syria.
The Russian Special Forces had reportedly killed more than 20 militants during these ambushes, including one field commander of the Hurras Al-Deen group.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has denied that their ground troops are participating in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive; however, these suspected attacks by the special forces have targeted militant gathering points.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.