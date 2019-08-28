BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Russian special forces were recently photographed in the western region of the Aleppo Governorate, following an attack by the jihadist rebels on the Al-Zahra’a Quarter.

As shown in the photos released by the Anna News Agency, the Russian special forces are still active in the Aleppo Governorate, despite the fact most of the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) operations have been shifted to the Idlib and Hama governorates.

Over the weekend, the jihadist rebels attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in the Al-Zahra’a Quarter of western Aleppo.

No advances were made, but the clashes were rather heavy, given that very little fighting has been done inside Aleppo in the month of August.

This attack was launched shortly after the jihadists lost Khan Sheikhoun and northern Hama; it would end with both sides returning to their posts along the front-lines in western Aleppo.

