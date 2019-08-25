BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 A.M.) – A Russian soldier from the private military contracting group Wagner PMC was allegedly killed during the battle of Khan Sheikhoun, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Saturday.

According to the publication, the Russian soldier Ilya Georgievich, age 34, was allegedly killed while participating in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive inside the key city of Khan Sheikhoun.

“Mercenary PMC Wagner Polyakov Ilya Georgievich, Born 02/19/1985, a native of the Krasnodar Territory. He fought in the Donbass, died in Syria,” the publication claimed.

The Russian Armed Forces have been active near the front-lines in the Idlib Governorate since the Syrian Arab Army began their operation in the area.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, made an official statement in which he confirmed the participation of Russian troops in the offensive operation in northwestern Syria.

“We are not just closely monitoring the situation, our military is on the ground in the Idlib de-escalation zone,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Last Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army captured the city of Khan Sheikhoun after a short operation against the jihadist rebels.

The following day, they would capture the entire militant-held northern Hama pocket; thus, ending the jihadist presence in the area.

Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
So it means he was fighting alongside the Jihadis agianst the Syrian Arab Army correct?

Private military contracting group Wagner PMC is basically supplying mercenaries to anyone who wants its services.

So why does ALMASDAR NEWS say Russian Soldier please change the tile to RUSSIAN JIHADI, people like me will understand he belonged to the Russian Armed Forces.

