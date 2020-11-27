BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The press office of the Russian Southern Military District announced the discovery of the body of a Russian soldier outside his unit headquarters in Armenia, without any signs indicating a criminal crime.

On Thursday, the press office said, “A committee affiliated with the leadership of the Russian military base for the southern military region in the Republic of Armenia, in cooperation with the security services, is conducting an investigation into the death of a contracted soldier.”

The office said that the body of the soldier was found by one of his service colleagues, noting that “no traces to that soldier were found.”

The press office confirmed that work is underway to determine the circumstances of what happened.