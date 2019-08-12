BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – A Russian ship that is likely carrying a large supply of tanks and APCs is currently on the way to Syria’s port-city of Tartous, maritime naval observer Yoruk Isik reported on Monday.
According to Isik, the Russian ship, Ropucha class landing ship Azoz 151, has transited the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.
#RussianNavy #ВМФ Project 775 #ЧФ BSF Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Ropucha class landing ship Azov 151 transited Bosphorus heavily laden towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus #Syria likely carrying tanks and/or APCs. pic.twitter.com/GVkDo1pEAd
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) August 12, 2019
This latest delivery by the Russian Navy comes at the same time the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is advancing through the southern region of the Idlib Governorate.
Russia has recently increased their weapons supply deliveries to Syria since the start of this military operation; this has proven to be incredibly important for the Syrian military as the loss of military equipment has been quickly replenished by their Russian allies.
