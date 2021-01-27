BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Dmitry Tatarkov, director of the Institute of Social Sciences and International Relations, said that an ancient port was discovered off the Syrian coast unknown to science, presumably dating back to the Roman era.

The ruins were found during the second field season of the Russian-Syrian archaeological mission.

“It may not have even been a port, but it is a sea fortress from the 1st century AD. Remains of hydraulic structures, a lighthouse and four marble columns have been found. Accompanying ceramic materials will allow for a more detailed dating of the piece. This is a major finding.”

According to him, scientists examined the sea floor visually and with the help of guided underwater vehicles. At the same time, in addition to the port, three previously unknown berths from the ancient period were discovered, as well as the remains of ancient hydraulic structures: breakwaters and quay walls. The ceramic material raised is now being processed in the Department of Antiquities of Tartous.”

He added, “These are the remains of ancient Greek amphorae, Phoenician pots, Egyptian vases, and household items made of Roman stone. These materials will allow us to rebuild the maritime trade routes linking this region with the major Mediterranean regions. We will be able to determine the life cycle of the ports that existed at the time.’

