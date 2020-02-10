Russia’s prospective S-500 air defence system will be able to intercept targets hundreds of kilometres above the Earth, Pavel Sozinov, general designer at the Almaz-Antey defence concern said.
“The interception in the upper atmosphere is real. It is hundreds of kilometres above the Earth,” Sozinov said in an interview with Arkady Mamontov in his YouTube program.
He stressed that according to its characteristics, the S-500 exceeds all similar air defence systems that have been created or are being created in developed countries.
According to Sozinov, the system comprises a large number of various target detection and interception tools and ground-to-air guided missiles.
“This is a system that accomplishes a wide range of tasks for both air defence and missile defence purposes,” he emphasized.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.