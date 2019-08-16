BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Russian military’s S-400 system is still active near the city of Masyaf, the OSINT researcher Observer IL showed in a satellite image taken on August 11th.

The satellite image shows the Russian S-400 canisters in position, with no nets on the air defense system, something that was clarified by the Observer IL account.

Another Twitter account later posted a photo showing the locations of the Russian Pantsir and S-400 components near Masyaf.

The Russian S-400’s location is not far from the newly erected Syrian S-300 system, which completed its installation last month.

