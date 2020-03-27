The personnel of the anti-aircraft missile regiment stationed in the Primorye Region struck hypersonic targets with S-400 systems during the drills at the Telemba training range in Buryatia, the press office of Russia’s Eastern Military District reported on Friday.

The anti-aircraft gunners also conducted fire from Pantsyr-S2 surface-to-air missile/gun systems during the drills, the press office said.

“During the live-fire exercise, over a dozen targets simulated by Armavir target missiles and Favorit smart hypersonic [target] missiles were destroyed. All the targets were hit,” the press office said in a statement.

Before the start of the firings, the anti-aircraft gunners passed qualification tests to be admitted to the combat launches. Following the results of the drills, the regiment got the ‘excellent’ mark,” the statement says.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The Pantsyr-S (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designed to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

The Pantsyr mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles.

The Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun system can also shield facilities against ground and naval threats. The Pantsyr-S2 is the system’s upgraded version.

Credit: TASS

Advertisements