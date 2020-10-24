BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A Russian air defense crew was able to break the record for accuracy during a field exercise this year, the Sputnik News Agency reported.

According to the publication Russian crew operating the S-400 air defense system reportedly hit all targets with its first missile barrage.

They reported that 51 targets were observed, and 63 guided missiles were fired, the BMPD site reported, who quoted data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

All targets were shot down by the first missile. The number of missiles exceeded the number of targets explaining that a second missile firing was to eliminate the remnants of the targets.

In a real battle, three missiles are also fired at important targets – for reliability.