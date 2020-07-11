BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that their military aircraft intercepted a U.S. reconnaissance plane over the Sea of Japan and forced it to return to its base.
The Ministry of Information and Communications of the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement:
“On Saturday, an American Air Force reconnaissance plane RC-135 was detected over the Sea of Japan, and our Sukhoi-35 and MiG-31bm aircraft were launched to intercept it.”
They continued: “On July 11, the Russian airspace monitoring system over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan discovered an air target flying towards the state borders of the Russian Federation, and Russian fighters escorted the American reconnaissance plane at a safe distance, and the Russian fighters returned to the airport after the American plane had rotated and moved away from the Russian border. ”
The ministry confirmed that all flights of the Russian Air Force are carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.
