BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that their military aircraft intercepted a U.S. reconnaissance plane over the Sea of ​​Japan and forced it to return to its base.

The Ministry of Information and Communications of the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement:

“On Saturday, an American Air Force reconnaissance plane RC-135 was detected over the Sea of ​​Japan, and our Sukhoi-35 and MiG-31bm aircraft were launched to intercept it.”

They continued: “On July 11, the Russian airspace monitoring system over the neutral waters of the Sea of ​​Japan discovered an air target flying towards the state borders of the Russian Federation, and Russian fighters escorted the American reconnaissance plane at a safe distance, and the Russian fighters returned to the airport after the American plane had rotated and moved away from the Russian border. ”

The ministry confirmed that all flights of the Russian Air Force are carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.

