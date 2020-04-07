BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Russian military deployed more reinforcements to its base at the Al-Qamishli Airport in northern Al-Hasakah on Monday evening, a source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Russian reinforcements were redeployed from the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside in Al-Raqqa to the Al-Qamishli Airport this week after the U.S. military sent a large convoy from Iraq to Al-Hasakah on Monday.

The source said the Russian reinforcements consisted of two dozen armored vehicles used by their military police and a large number of personnel.

He would add that the Russian convoy ran into a U.S. military patrol near the town of Tal Tamr in western Al-Hasakah, but for the latter did not prevent them from continuing towards their destination.

In the past few months, the U.S. and Russian armed forces have both blocked one another from accessing roads under their control; this has caused some friction between the two forces, which has resulted in vehicles crashing and going off road.

While the Russians conduct patrols in Al-Hasakah under their agreement with their Turkish counterparts, the U.S., who has no agreement with the Russians, continues to utilize the roadways to transport supplies and oil in the northern part of the country.

Advertisements