BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – A new video was shared this week, showing the arrival of Russian military reinforcements and heavy equipment to the strategic Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria.

In the video, which was shared on the RusVesna.SU YouTube channel on Tuesday, a Russian Ilyushin IL-76 cargo plane can be seen arriving at the Qamishli Airport, which has become the second largest base for the Russian Armed Forces in Syria.

The arrival of these reinforcements and military equipment comes just a few days after the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) and Kurdish-led Asayish forces clashed inside the city of Qamishli, resulting in the temporary closure of the road leading to the Qamishli Airport.

Since the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Qamishli in 2019, the Russian Armed Forces have moved in their troops to ensure peace between the government and Kurdish-led forces.

