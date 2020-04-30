BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, has been diagned with the COVID-19 virus, Russia Today reported on Thursday.
During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mishustin said that he underwent a medical examination for the emerging coronavirus, which gave positive results.
Mishustin confirmed that he would adhere to the self-isolation system in light of his illness, while he suggested that his first deputy, Andrei Belusov, assume the duties of Acting Prime Minister during this period.
Mishustin stressed that “the government will continue its work in a systematic manner,” adding: “I plan to engage in active phone and video communications on the most important issues.”
For his part, Putin expressed his wishes for the speedy recovery, while he later signed a presidential decree providing for the appointment of Belosov as acting prime minister of Russia.
Russia is the 8th country in the world in terms of the number of registered cases of the new coronavirus with 106,498 cases.
The country has also registered 1,073 deaths due to the coronavirus.
