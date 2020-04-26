BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense posted a new video on Sunday that showed its paratroopers carrying out a record breaking airdrop.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the paratroopers carried out a record breaking 10,000 meter airdrop near Franz Josef Land, a Russian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.
In an interview with Zvezda TV, the Ministry of Defense said the airdrop was a trial for new parachutes and navigation systems, as well as other gear for Arctic conditions.
In the video, the fully-equipped members of the airborne forces are seen jumping out of the aircraft into the clouds below them.
The camera then captures their successful landing on the snowy crust somewhere in the Russian Arctic region.
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.