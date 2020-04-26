BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense posted a new video on Sunday that showed its paratroopers carrying out a record breaking airdrop.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the paratroopers carried out a record breaking 10,000 meter airdrop near Franz Josef Land, a Russian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

In an interview with Zvezda TV, the Ministry of Defense said the airdrop was a trial for new parachutes and navigation systems, as well as other gear for Arctic conditions.

In the video, the fully-equipped members of the airborne forces are seen jumping out of the aircraft into the clouds below them.

The camera then captures their successful landing on the snowy crust somewhere in the Russian Arctic region.

