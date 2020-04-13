BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Russian-made Pantsir C1 has preformed admirably in Libya since it was deployed by the Libyan National Army (LNA).
In a new report by the Russian publication Avia.Pro, the Pantsir-C1 system has managed to destroy as many as 16 Turkish aircraft between the months of November 2019 and March 2020.
“According to data provided by the Libyan National Army (LNA), from November 2019 to March 2020, 24 Turkish drones were destroyed in the sky above Libya. According to the updated information, 16 of them were destroyed by the Russian-made Pantsir-C1 air defense missile system,” Avia.Pro said.
“According to sources in the Libyan National Army, Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles are completely useless in the zone of detection and destruction of the Pantsir-C1 air defense missile system, since they do not have weapons that can strike first. Given the limited number of Pantsir-C1 air defense systems in service with the Libyan army, Turkey does occasionally strike the positions of the LNA,” they continued.
Over the weekend, the Libyan National Army shot down at least four Turkish-made drones over the Tripoli countryside.
At the same time, a report from the New Arab publication claimed that the LNA was going to receive an Israeli-made air defense system in the coming weeks after they were allegedly purchased by the United Arab Emirates.
It should be pointed out that neither the LNA nor the UAE has confirmed this news.
