BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – Several Russian ships are en route to Syria this week to deliver military equipment and armored vehicles to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.

According to the maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the Russian Navy has transited a number of ships through the Boshophus Strait as they make their way to the Syrian port-city of Tartous.

#ВМФ Project 1171 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class LST Orsk 148 transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus #Syria 14:00Z pic.twitter.com/9WHNSwOcJV — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) December 13, 2019

In addition to these ships, the Russian LST Orsk was monitored transiting the Bosphorus Strait this week as it was likely carrying IVECO Rys Lynx multi-role vehicles.

Heavily laden: #RussianNavy #ВМФ Project 775 #ЧФ BSF Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Ropucha class landing ship Azov 151 transited Bosphorus carrying tanks & APCs en route to #Tartus #Syria. 14:00Z pic.twitter.com/c7jNaq6pHT — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) December 13, 2019

Advertisements