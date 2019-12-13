BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – Several Russian ships are en route to Syria this week to deliver military equipment and armored vehicles to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.
According to the maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the Russian Navy has transited a number of ships through the Boshophus Strait as they make their way to the Syrian port-city of Tartous.
#ВМФ Project 1171 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class LST Orsk 148 transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus #Syria 14:00Z pic.twitter.com/9WHNSwOcJV
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) December 13, 2019
In addition to these ships, the Russian LST Orsk was monitored transiting the Bosphorus Strait this week as it was likely carrying IVECO Rys Lynx multi-role vehicles.
Heavily laden: #RussianNavy #ВМФ Project 775 #ЧФ BSF Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Ropucha class landing ship Azov 151 transited Bosphorus carrying tanks & APCs en route to #Tartus #Syria. 14:00Z pic.twitter.com/c7jNaq6pHT
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) December 13, 2019
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.