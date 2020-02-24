Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors movements of the US guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, which entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center said in a statement on Sunday.
“Forces of the Black Sea Fleet have begun tracking the movements of the [guided-missile] destroyer USS Ross after she made a transit into the Black Sea at 18.30 Moscow Time on February 23, 2020,” the center said.
US naval ships regularly sail into the Black Sea, so it was not rare incident.
Last December, USS Ross entered the southern area of the Black Sea, so the Black Sea Fleet also began escorting her.
Last November, Russia’s Admiral Essen frigate alongside the Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo small missile ships tracked movements of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) that sailed into the southern area of the Black Sea.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.