BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Admiral Nikolai Yefmenov, Commander of the Russian Navy, stated that his forces will acquire 35 ships of various classes by the end of 2020.
According to him, the marine military flag will be raised on the nuclear-powered missile submarine cruiser “Knyaz Vladimir” and the frigate “Admiral Kasatunov’s fleet,” according to the Russian newspaper “Krasnaya Zvezda”.
From the summer until October 30, 2020, the Russian navy will be present in all of the world’s oceans, in addition to training in the Arctic and testing new military equipment.
In addition, the work of nuclear submarines in the North and Pacific fleets will be supported in several new exercises.
This is an important move by the Russian Navy, especially after the issues with their only aircraft carrier.
