The Russian Navy will get one nuclear submarine by the end of 2019 and four more – in 2020, Sevmash shipyard Director General Mikhail Budnichenko told reporters on Monday.

“We will deliver one nuclear sub this year and four more – next year, strictly in line with the contract,” he said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said that next year, Sevmash is to deliver the special-purpose Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine, Project-955A (Borei-A class) Knyaz Vladimir strategic submarine and two Project 885M (Yasen-M class) nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines, the Kazan and the Novosibirsk.

In July, Budnichenko said that the Knyaz Vladimir strategic submarine will be delivered to the Russian Navy by the end of 2019.

A defense industry source earlier told TASS that in 2020, for the first time since 1992, the Russian Navy would get six submarines: the four nuclear submarines mentioned by Krivoruchko plus two diesel electric subs: the Volkhov submarine of Project 636.3 (improved Kilo-class) and Project 677 (Lada-class) diesel-powered attack submarine, the Kronshtadt.

Additional Contracts

Besides, the Russian Defense Ministry plans additional deliveries of two Project 885M (Yasen-M class) nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines and two Project 955A (Borei-A class) Knyaz Vladimir strategic submarines for the Russian Navy, Krivoruchko said.

“During the Army-2010 forum, we signed a contract for an additional delivery of two Yasen-M and – the decision in principle has already been made on that – will sign a contract for two Borei-A class subs,” he said.

In total, 10 Project 885M (Yasen-M class) and Project 955A (Borei-A class) nuclear-powered submarines will be delivered to the Russian Navy by 2024 in line with the state defense procurement program.

“A decision has been made to increase the number of nuclear submarines to be delivered to the Russian Navy. We expect to get ten nuclear-powered submarines of Projects 955A and 885M by 2024,” Krivoruchko said.

Borei Project

Project 955 and Project 955A underwater cruisers are referred to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered submarines and are part of Russia’s nuclear triad. Borei submarines are armed with Bulava solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles. Each submarine is capable of carrying up to 16 such ICBMs.

The submarines will replace third-generation 667BDR strategic missile-carrying submarines in the Pacific Fleet and 667BDRM subs in the Northern Fleet.

The Project 955 and 955A submarines have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering. The Sevmash Shipyard continues building four Project 955A submarines (the Knyaz Oleg, the Generalissimus Suvorov, the Emperor Alexander III and the Knyaz Pozharsky).

According to open sources, Borei-A submarines feature an upgraded hull, new electronics and better stealth technology compared to their predecessors.

Yasen Project

Russia’s Sevmash Shipyard has built and delivered the baseline Project 885 Yasen-class submarine Severodvinsk to the Navy. It has entered service with Russia’s Northern Fleet. The improved Project 885M Yasen-M lead submarine Kazan is currently undergoing trials.

Five more Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction. The Project 885 and Project 885M submarines have been developed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau.

Source: TASS

