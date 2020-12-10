BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet announced on Thursday that their navy ships will hold joint exercises with NATO countries for the first time in 10 years, as the exercises will be held on February 2021 off the Pakistani coast.

The press office of the Black Sea Fleet issued an official statement saying that: “In addition to the Pakistani and Russian navy ships, they will participate in the Safety 2021 exercises of the US Navy, the Royal Navy of Great Britain and the Chinese Navy.”

The statement added, “Also, the Self-Defense Forces of the Japanese Navy, the Turkish and Philippine Navy, and parts of the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indonesian Navy will participate in the wide exercises.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercises and maneuvers will be held on February 2021 in Pakistani territorial waters near the city of Karachi, and the Russian Navy will participate with a frigate, a ship and a tug, in addition to an infantry unit and a division to clear mines at sea.

The Black Sea Fleet previously participated in NATO drills in 2011 off the coast of Spain as part of the exercise Bold Monarch. .