BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Navy is expected to be the first nation in the world to arm their submarines with hypersonic cruise missiles, the Navy Recognition website reported on Tuesday.
According to the online publication, the Russians are expected to arm their submarines with the Zircon model hypersonic missiles, which are believed to give their navy an some strategic advantages in naval warfare.
“The greater speed will better enable Russia to strike time-critical targets and will increase the missile’s survival rate against modern air defences,” the publication said.
“Zircon can reportedly fly at Mach 8 with some estimates being even higher. For comparison, the Tomahawk cruise missiles carried by US Navy and Royal Navy submarines fly at around Mach 0.75,” they continued.
The Syrian War would witness the first time that the Russian Navy used their submarines to fire cruise missiles in combat.
