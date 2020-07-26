BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the results of the tests of the hypersonic “Tsirkon” missile, which was launched from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov on Sunday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that “the experimental tests conducted by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, confirmed the unique tactical and technical characteristics of this missile in terms of the range and accuracy of the launch, as well as its velocity of hypersonic.”

The Russian Defense Ministry indicated that the tests of the Tsirkon missile, which is hypersonic, were “successfully completed”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on December 2, the strengthening of the capabilities of the Russian Navy, including the arming of several warships with hypersonic missiles.

Director of the Department of Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of Russia, Vladimir Yermakov, previously confirmed that Russia’s testing of hypersonic missiles does not contravene international obligations.

The Russian President previously said the missile will enjoy a speed that exceeds the speed of sound by 9 times (9 Mach), in addition to the flight range that will exceed more than a 1,000 kilometers.

This missile will be able to destroy both ground and marine targets and will strengthen the Russian Navy’s capabilities at sea.

Source: Sputnik

