A Russian Black Sea Fleet ship has begun escorting the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, which has entered the Black Sea’s southwestern part, a spokesman for the National Defense Management Center, a Russian defense ministry division, said on Sunday.
“The Vyshny Volochek fast attack guided missile craft is controlling the US ship’s movements,” the spokesman said.
A month ago, The Admiral Essen frigate alongside the Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo small missile ships tracked movements of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) that entered the southern part of the Black Sea.
Source: TASS
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.