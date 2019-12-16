A Russian Black Sea Fleet ship has begun escorting the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, which has entered the Black Sea’s southwestern part, a spokesman for the National Defense Management Center, a Russian defense ministry division, said on Sunday.

“The Vyshny Volochek fast attack guided missile craft is controlling the US ship’s movements,” the spokesman said.

A month ago, The Admiral Essen frigate alongside the Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo small missile ships tracked movements of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) that entered the southern part of the Black Sea.

Source: TASS

