Planes and a submarine of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet have held an exercise to destroy a group of hypothetical enemy’s ships, the fleet’s press-service told the media.

“The crews of frontline bombers Sukhoi-24M and air defense planes and the submarine Kolpino have carried out a joint exercise to deliver a rocket and bombing strike against a group of ships of a hypothetical enemy in the Black Sea,” the report says.

Russia’s frigate Admiral Essen and the small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuyevo simulated the enemy group.

The ships were spotted by drones, which transmitted the targets’ settings to the submarine. Kolpino carried out an electronically simulated attack against the enemy with cruise missiles. Sukhoi-24M planes imitated bombing raids.

Also, the air pilots practiced evasion from shipborne air defense weapons, and the submarine performed maneuvers to escape hypothetical attacks with anti-submarine weapons.

Russia’s National Defense Control Center said earlier the US destroyer USS Porter sailed through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus on April 13 and entered the Black Sea.

USS Porter is armed with guided missiles. The Black Sea Fleet is keeping track of its movements.

Credit: TASS

Advertisements