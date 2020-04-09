The crews of the Baltic Fleet’s corvettes Soobrazitelny, Steregushchiy and Stoiky repelled a notional enemy’s air attacks and delivered an artillery strike against its warships during tactical drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

“During the scheduled tactical drills in the Baltic Sea, the surface action group comprising the corvettes Stoiky, Soobrazitelny and Steregushchiy successfully accomplished a set of assignments at the Baltic Fleet’s naval ranges to counter enemy attacks from the air and at sea,” the press office said in a statement.

Illuminating artillery shells fired from a 152mm Akatsiya battalion-assigned self-propelled howitzer from Cape Taran in the Kaliningrad Region were used as air targets for the corvettes, the statement says.

“The fire against the air targets located at various altitudes and ranges was delivered from AK-630 shipborne artillery guns. All the targets were successfully eliminated,” the press office said.

The corvettes’ crews also delivered fire from A-190 artillery systems against sea screens that simulated the notional enemy’s warships, practiced the assignments of searching for and tracking adversary submarines, performed notional torpedo firings and set training minefields, according to the statement.

The Baltic Fleet’s drills involve about 20 combat ships, boats and support vessels, including corvettes, large amphibious assault ships, small missile ships and craft, and also small anti-submarine warfare ships, coastal-type and harbor minesweepers and logistics vessels, the press office specified.

Source: TASS

