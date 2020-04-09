The crews of the Baltic Fleet’s corvettes Soobrazitelny, Steregushchiy and Stoiky repelled a notional enemy’s air attacks and delivered an artillery strike against its warships during tactical drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.
“During the scheduled tactical drills in the Baltic Sea, the surface action group comprising the corvettes Stoiky, Soobrazitelny and Steregushchiy successfully accomplished a set of assignments at the Baltic Fleet’s naval ranges to counter enemy attacks from the air and at sea,” the press office said in a statement.
Illuminating artillery shells fired from a 152mm Akatsiya battalion-assigned self-propelled howitzer from Cape Taran in the Kaliningrad Region were used as air targets for the corvettes, the statement says.
“The fire against the air targets located at various altitudes and ranges was delivered from AK-630 shipborne artillery guns. All the targets were successfully eliminated,” the press office said.
The corvettes’ crews also delivered fire from A-190 artillery systems against sea screens that simulated the notional enemy’s warships, practiced the assignments of searching for and tracking adversary submarines, performed notional torpedo firings and set training minefields, according to the statement.
The Baltic Fleet’s drills involve about 20 combat ships, boats and support vessels, including corvettes, large amphibious assault ships, small missile ships and craft, and also small anti-submarine warfare ships, coastal-type and harbor minesweepers and logistics vessels, the press office specified.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.