The crews of the Project 20380 corvettes Steregushchiy and Soobrazitelny searched for, detected and eliminated a notional enemy’s submarine during drills, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.
“During the scheduled tactical drills, the crews of the corvettes Steregushchiy and Soobrazitelny accomplished a series of combat training missions at sea. In particular, they practiced joint measures to search for, detect and eliminate a submarine,” the press office said in a statement.
The ships’ crews identified and started to track the underwater target with the help of sonar stations, after which the spotted submarine was notionally destroyed by torpedo weapons, the statement says.
“In addition to anti-submarine warfare measures, the corvettes’ crews practiced joint maneuvering, inter-operability and communications between the ships and held shipborne exercise for radiation, chemical and biological protection and ship damage control,” the press office said.
Bureau of Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) and designed to accomplish green-water escort and strike missions, patrol coastal waters and provide fire support during amphibious assault operations.
The Project 20380 corvettes carry Uran anti-ship missile systems and Redut surface-to-air missile launchers as their main armament. They are also armed with 100mm A-190 artillery guns and 30mm AK-630 small-caliber air defense missile systems. The corvettes can carry a Ka-27 helicopter.
Source: TASS
