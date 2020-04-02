BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea has been mostly blocked off by Russian warships that are carrying out naval drills until April 11th, Avia.Pro reported on Thursday.

“The central section of the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea was unceremoniously blocked by Russian warships, which intend to carry out full-fledged missile launches, thereby practicing at striking the enemy,” Avia.Pro reported.

“According to a number of sources, the central portion of the eastern Mediterranean is closed between March 31 to April 1, and also from April 9 to 11.

The Russian military has been conducting several drills off the coast of Syria for a number of days now, but it appears there are still more to come.

“Experts note that formally the Russian fleet does not close the passage for foreign ships in this region, however, announcing missile launches in advance, removes all existing risks, while the likelihood that foreign warships appear in the region during this period is very small,” they said.

“The fact that Russia confidently operates in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, which a few years ago could not even be thought of, indicates the fact that Russia really has high power in this region and is ready to demonstrate it,” an expert told the publication.

The Russian Navy has a large presence in the eastern Mediterranean, which is due in large part to their naval base in the Tartous Governorate of western Syria.

Advertisements