BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Russian Navy has been sending several warships to the eastern Mediterranean recently, as they build up their forces off the coast of Syria.
According to a new report from maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the Russian Navy deployed the Black Sea Fleet’s 150th Tactical Group’s Aleksandrit-class minesweeper Ivan Antonov to the eastern Mediterranean.
Isik reported that the Russian warship transited the Bosphorus Strait that links the Black and Mediterranean seas.
Med deployment: Sredne-Nevsky built, #ВМФ Project 12700 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 68th Coastal Defense Ship Brigade, 150th Tactical Group’s Aleksandrit-class minesweeper Ivan Antonov transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/X8pDM9rLbL
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) January 16, 2020
This latest deployment is the second Russian warship to deploy to the eastern Mediterranean in the past 48 hours,
The Russian Navy has been increasing their presence in the eastern Mediterranean as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launches a new operation in Idlib and Aleppo.
The Syrian Army has already captured four towns this week and they are likely to seize more in the coming hours, as they intensify their attack.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.