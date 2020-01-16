BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Russian Navy has been sending several warships to the eastern Mediterranean recently, as they build up their forces off the coast of Syria.

According to a new report from maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the Russian Navy deployed the Black Sea Fleet’s 150th Tactical Group’s Aleksandrit-class minesweeper Ivan Antonov to the eastern Mediterranean.

Isik reported that the Russian warship transited the Bosphorus Strait that links the Black and Mediterranean seas.

Med deployment: Sredne-Nevsky built, #ВМФ Project 12700 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 68th Coastal Defense Ship Brigade, 150th Tactical Group’s Aleksandrit-class minesweeper Ivan Antonov transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/X8pDM9rLbL — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) January 16, 2020

This latest deployment is the second Russian warship to deploy to the eastern Mediterranean in the past 48 hours,

The Russian Navy has been increasing their presence in the eastern Mediterranean as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launches a new operation in Idlib and Aleppo.

The Syrian Army has already captured four towns this week and they are likely to seize more in the coming hours, as they intensify their attack.

