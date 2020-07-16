BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – A Russian naval vessel was photographed this week heading to the Syrian port-city of Tartous, which is also the location of the Russian Federation’s naval base in the Mediterranean.

According to maritime observer, Yoruk Isik, the Black Sea Fleet’s KIL158 crane ship transited the Bosphorus Strait that links both the Mediterranean and Black seas.

#ВМФ Project 141 Kashtan class buoy tender Black Sea Fleet 205th Auxiliary Ship Squad 2nd Group’s crane ship KIL158 transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus #Syria. pic.twitter.com/ad4uiCwfU6 — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) July 16, 2020

The Russian Navy’s deployment of a crane ship to the territorial waters of Syria is rather interesting, as the vessel is often used for construction projects in the high sea.

“As the name suggests, a crane ship is that kind of sea going vessel which has a crane attached to it. A crane vessel is of great significance when it comes to the aspect of constructing structures in the high seas. It is only because of such vessels that many important constructions are carried out in trickier parts of the seas and oceans,” Marine Insight said of the crane vessel.

“The role and scope of a crane ship is similar to the cranes that are used in day-to-day construction and hauling business activities. The only difference is the fact that the former variation of crane is used in the seas whilst the latter on firm ground,” they added.

Advertisements