BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – A Russian naval ship is reportedly en route to the Syrian coastal city of Tartous after transiting the Bosphorus Strait towards the Mediterranean Sea, Turkish maritime observer Yoruk Isik reported.

According to Isik, the Russian ship Vasily Bykov, which is part of the Black Sea Fleet, recently transited the Bosphorus Strait, as it is believed to be heading to the port of Tartous.

Severnoye designed & Zelenodolsk AM Gorky built, #ВМФ Project22160 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet Patrol Ship Division’s Bykov class corvette Vasily Bykov transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean likely en route to #Tartus #Syria. 368 might be armed with Club-N integrated missile system pic.twitter.com/wivOpEuwDW — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) November 5, 2019

This is important because the Russian ship is believed to be armed with the Club-N integrated missile system.

According to Rosoboronexport, the”high-performance submarine-based Club-S and ship-based Club-N integrated missile systems are designed to engage surface ships and submarines in conditions of intensive enemy fire and electronic countermeasures. Both systems employ unified combat assets – two types of anti-ship cruise missiles and an anti-submarine ballistic missile. Club-N missile system features standardized launch units and transport-launch containers.”

As of now, the ship has not reached the port of Tartous or Syrian waters; however, it is something to watch for the in the coming hours.

