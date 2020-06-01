BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The commander of the Russian Northern Fleet, Admiral Alexander Moisev, announced that the fleet will be equipped with hypersonic weapons to enhance its combat power.
Moisiev said in an interview with “Krasnaya Zvezda”: “More than 180 weapons and military equipment adapted for use in the harsh arctic conditions will be provided to the ground forces that protect and control the coasts. The new weapons, including weapons, will continue to be tested.”
“The hypersonic missiles will allow the combat fleet capacity to be increased qualitatively,” he continued.
Admiral Moiseev stressed that “work to strengthen air defense capabilities in the Russian part of the Arctic and the northern borders of our country is continuing,” noting that among the air defense systems that rotate in the Arctic, there is the S-400 system.
5
- 5Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.